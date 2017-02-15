New Campaign Aims at Responsible Drinking For Young Adults

A new Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) campaign wants young adults to discuss what it means to drink responsibly.

The six-week DrinkSense campaign started on February 6, 2017. It focuses on young adults to raise greater awareness on Canada’s Low-Risk Drinking Guidelines and the importance of drinking in moderation. Participants take an interactive online quiz to discover “What do your empties say about you?” and learn more about recommended drinking guidelines.

“While research is showing that young adults in this age group are aware that binge drinking or heavy drinking is an unhealthy behaviour, there is still a low level of awareness of Canada’s Low-Risk Drinking Guidelines. With last fall’s successful launch of DrinkSense, this next phase of DrinkSense is an exciting opportunity to reach young adults using creative channels and messaging – all while promoting that you can still have a great time by making responsible choices,” said Bill Robinson, President & CEO, Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission, in a release.

Promotions include a 7’ Drinko game at select Alberta campuses this spring, a mobile app that calculates how much you are drinking, videos playing at Cineplex movie theatres, online advertisements and posters throughout licensed establishments.

If you know someone who needs help with managing alcohol consumption, you can call the Alberta Health Services Addiction confidential hotline, toll free, at 1-866-332-2322.

-Posted by CW