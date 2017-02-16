AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7651 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3056 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.6138 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6289 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.7183 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.3918 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.2494 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1905 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱38.28 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,847.83 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,600.04 points
|March Crude Oil Contract
|
$52.94 US per barrel
|March Natural Gas Contract
|
$2.853 US per mmBTU
– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)