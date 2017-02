Interesting choice of cover tune: Dan & Shay cover Sam Hunt’s new song “Body Like a Back Road”. Personally, I’m not a fan of the song. Although the variety in country is amazing these days – this song seems like a straight up pop song. Don’t get me wrong, I am a big fan of Sam Hunt’s talent. He’s a great writer, and a performer. Plus, he’s a football fan (ex-Kansas City Chief draft pick). Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For now, here’s Dan and Shay doing the tune: