February 16th

For Sale:

– 2003 Nissan Murano, it is a non-smoked in vehicle and comes with two sets of wheels and tires. It has leather, sunroof, heated seats and many more options. Also it is mechanically owned and maintained and comes with a mechanical fitness assessment!

Asking: $5,500.00

Contact: 780-835-3402 (Mike)

For Sale:

– Yamaha 240 watt surround sound system, c/w 4 speakers, 2 speaker stands, 1 woofer and remote control.

Asking: $150.00

– Skilsaw, 10” mitre saw.

Asking: $50.00

– Yardman riding mower, 42” c/w grass bagger, hydrostatic drive, engine not running.

Asking: $200.00

Contact: 780-322-2625

Looking For:

– A Chev 14 bolt 8 lug dually axle from a cab & chassis model. The axle would be approximately 63 inches wide at the wheel mounting surface.

Contact: 780-625-1166 (Matt)