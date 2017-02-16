Fort St. John RCMP Look For Valentine’s Day Armed Robber

An armed robber apparently didn’t have much Valentine’s Day spirit this week.

At 2:18 in the afternoon on Tuesday, February 14, Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a hold-up alarm at a financial institution located at the 10-thousand block of 100th Street.

Numerous officers attended the scene, and set up a perimeter, but were not able to locate the suspect.

A man, armed with what was believed to be a defender-type shotgun, entered the institution, and exited with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as somewhere between 5’8” to 6’. He was wearing a Hi-Vis orange vest and a blue hard hat, a blue hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and black gloves. He also wore a black balaclava over his face.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to call Fort St. John RCMP at 1-250-787-8100.

– Posted by BET