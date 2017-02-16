Few details are known at the moment about the new Kelsea Ballerini album! But she did mention one thing!!

On December 25th – her boyfriend Morgan Evans proposed! They met in 2016 when she co-hosted the CMC Awards in Australia! Taking it to the next level – Morgan will also be featured on her new album! He’s singing background vocals on one of the tracks!

Imagine that! She’s focusing on the new album right now so the wedding planning has been taking the back burner.

Kelsea Ballerini is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards on April 2nd!