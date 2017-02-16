New Logo and Website Released by Grain Growers of Canada

The national voice of Canada’s grain farmers launched a new logo and website.

The Grain Growers of Canada announced the two innovations today, in time for Canada’s first-ever Agriculture Day.

“It’s the ideal time to reach policy makes and consumers with the voices of grain farmers from across the country,” said President Jeff Nielsen, who is also a grain farmer near Olds. “The new logo reflects and range, as well as the dynamic nature, of grain farming.”

Nielsen says the industry is constantly innovating and evolving to address the needs of a changing environment. The agriculture sector’s exception economic potential was recently recognized by the federal government’s Advisory Council on Economic Growth.

The website, meanwhile, features the voices of grain farmers speaking directly to how government policy affects their ability to earn a living. Some regulatory issues of focus include trade, transportation, risk management, sustainability and research.

“Canada’s grain farmers are proud of our role in the economy, and work hard for the country,” said Nielson. “What we need from the government now is a policy and regulatory environment that recognizes our contribution, and allows us to meet our potential.”

To check out the new website, head over to www.ggc-pgc.ca.

– Posted by BET