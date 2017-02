You lucky, LUCKY… S.O.B!

John Goehrke, a New England Patriots fan, asked Eugenie Bouchard on twitter that if the Patriots won the Super Bowl, if they could go on a date! And she agreed to it!

As we know, the Falcons blew a huge lead and the Patriots ended up winning… and she kept her word!

The two of them went on a date last night to the Brooklyn Nets game! And it must’ve went well, because she agreed to a second date!

