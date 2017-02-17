Alberta Almost Sets Record For Number of Employment Insurance Recipients

The amount of Albertans receiving Employment Insurance (EI) almost broke a record in December 2016.

Statistics Canada figures show 97,870 residents received employment insurance as jobless figures remain high. The 1.7 percent increase is the third consecutive monthly increase in the number of Albertans collecting benefits. The record comes from July 2016 at 102,950 when changes to EI legislation was expanded. Statistics Canada started recording data in the current form in 1997.

Increases in beneficiaries were seen in Calgary (+4.1%) and Edmonton (+1.5%), but outside the areas, EI decreased by 1.5%. Alberta’s 1.7 per cent rise in December EI recipients was the largest of any province in Canada. The National amount dropped 0.6 percent.