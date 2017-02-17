Alberta Companies Heading to FOODEX Japan for Another Year

Various Alberta companies are heading to Japan next month.

They’re set to participate in the FOODEX Japan 2017 trade show from March 5 to 11, 2017 in the city of Chiba, just southeast of Tokyo.

Katie Meredith, the trade and relations officer for Japan and Korea with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry (AF), says that their mission will include exhibitor and walking program options.

“Exhibitors will be able to display their promotional materials and samples to engage directly with Japanese buyers,” said Meredith. “The walking program option includes a market briefing, tours of Japanese retail and food service outlets, as well as walking the FOODEX show floor.”

Meredith adds that it’ll provide a cost-effective means of gathering market intelligence and assessing the potential for products in the Japanese market.

“This option is best suited to companies who are new to, or considering, the Japanese market for their products,” she said.

FOODEX Japan is the largest food and beverage tradeshow in the Asia-Pacific region.

Last year, approximately 3,200 companies across the globe showcased what they had to offer to more than 76-thousand visitors.

For this year, Meredith says it’s already fully subscribed. But, for those companies wanting to pursue future opportunities in the Japanese market, they can give her a call at 780-427-6057.

– Posted by BET