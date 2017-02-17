Residents Reminded To Be Safe Around Peace River Ice Flow After Dog Dies

Town of Peace River residents are reminded to be safe around the Peace River ice flow.

Peace Regional RCMP say a dog was not able to be rescued, and died after falling through the ice on February 17, 2017. The day before, a youth was seen playing out on the river ice flow. Police ensured the youth got off the ice flow. The Town of Peace River has also asked residents to stay off after noticing some people out on the river.

Peace Regional RCMP want to remind residents that there is no safe place on the Peace River ice flow given the recent climate and the current under neath the ice is extremely dangerous. Not only are you risking your life, you are risking the life and safety of First Responders.

