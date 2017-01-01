The Country Club

RCA Nashville recording artist DJ Silver has been one of the industry’s top touring DJ/Remixer/Producers for more than a decade. Silver spends time on the road with Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Chris Young. He has a residency in Las Vegas. He is one of the world’s top touring DJ/Producers within the Country Music Scene. His experience includes premier venues in virtually every major market in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. The groundbreaking open-format DJ/performer has thrilled millions with his unique ability to blend all types of music from hip hop and rock to house and country for crowds of all sizes as well as on mash-ups and remixes. Silver has been traveling the world playing every kind of event and venue from the largest nightclubs, high-profile celebrity parties and exclusive private events to massive sporting events, award shows, major music festivals and arena tours and all that’s in between.

The Country Club features Dee Jay Silver’s unique spin on today’s Top Selling, Record Breaking Country Music as well as interviews with the biggest stars in Nashville.

Tune in Saturday nights from 8pm-Midnight